Chinese FM responds to Quad’s launch of maritime surveillance initiative, says it opposes exclusive ‘small circles’

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has stated its position on the Quad many times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday. "We have always believed that cooperation between countries should help promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, and should not target any third party. We do not support exclusive 'small circles' or bloc confrontation, and no cooperation should undermine mutual trust and cooperation among countries in the region," Mao said.Mao made the remarks in response to a question about the Quad, which held a foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on May 26 local time and launched measures including a "maritime surveillance initiative" targeting the "Indo-Pacific region."Global Times