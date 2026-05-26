Chinese FM urges relevant parties to honor ceasefire commitments after US military says it launched new strikes on Iran

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked about the US military's claim that it had launched new strikes against Iran, targeting Iranian missile bases and vessels that were allegedly attempting to lay mines, Mao Ning, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday that China urges relevant parties to honor their ceasefire commitments, adhere to resolving disputes through peaceful means, continue dialogue and negotiations to reach a solution that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all sides, and work toward the early restoration of peace in the Gulf region and the broader Middle East.