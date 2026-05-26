SOURCE / ECONOMY
All countries have a responsibility to maintain stability of industrial and supply chains: FM on Guinea's bauxite export control plan
By Global Times Published: May 26, 2026 04:21 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


When asked for comments on Guinea's announcement that it is finalizing a bauxite export control plan set to take effect next month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at Tuesday's regular press conference that she was not familiar with the situation and suggested that the reporter direct the inquiry to China's competent authorities. The spokesperson added that, as a matter of principle, all countries have a responsibility to maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

Global Times
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