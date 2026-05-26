China consistently supports peaceful resolution to Iran nuclear issue, says FM on whether China is willing to accept Iran’s highly enriched uranium

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, China has consistently supported the peaceful resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, responding to a media inquiry about reports that Iran is seeking guarantees from China before reaching a deal with the US and question about whether Iran has requested China's assistance in transporting highly enriched uranium to China, and if the relevant reports are true, is China willing to accept Iran's highly enriched uranium?Mao said that since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, China has maintained close communication with all relevant parties, including Iran, and has been working actively to promote a ceasefire and facilitate peace talks.Mao stated that it is hoped that all relevant parties can seize the opportunity to reach a solution through negotiations that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all sides. China is also willing to continue playing a constructive role in the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.Global Times