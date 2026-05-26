Fujian Coast Guard conducts law-enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen; action legitimate, lawful: mainland spokesperson

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The Fujian coast guard conducted law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law on Tuesday. Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stated on the same day that Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu are all part of China."The law enforcement patrols carried out by mainland coast guard authorities in the relevant waters are legitimate and lawful. Such actions help maintain maritime operation order and protect the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Taiwan Straits. We firmly support these efforts," the spokesperson added.On Tuesday, Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Donghai Branch said that during the patrols, such measures as formation navigation, identification and verification, and hailing and radio warnings were taken to strengthen control and management over key waters, according to the WeChat account of the CCG.All tasks were successfully accomplished, the spokesperson said."The CCG will resolutely ensure law and order in the waters under its jurisdiction, and protect the lives and property of fishermen," Zhu added.Global Times