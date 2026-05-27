The 1st Hong Kong astronaut’s arrival at the Tiangong space station demonstrates a fruitful achievement of ‘One Country, Two Systems’: Chinese FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The Tiangong space station has welcomed its first astronaut from Hong Kong, which is not only another milestone in China’s manned space program, but also a shared honor for all Hong Kong compatriots, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday when asked to comment on the inclusion of a specialist from Hong Kong in the Shenzhou-23 crewed mission for the first time.China recently successfully launched the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft, and sent three astronauts to its Tiangong space station. Among the three astronauts, a payload specialist from Hong Kong who appeared for the first time in China’s space missions has drawn widespread attention.Mao said that the first astronaut from Hong Kong to the station is a fruitful achievement of the practice of “One Country, Two Systems,” demonstrating its strong vitality and significant advantages.Mao said that Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to build itself as an international innovation and technology center. It is believed that this space mission will inspire more young people in Hong Kong to contribute to the country’s scientific and technological advancement, Mao added.Global Times