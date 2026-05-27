China-Panama ties should not be disrupted by any third party: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that China always believes its relations with Panama do not target any third party and should not be disrupted by any third party.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.



China and Panama share a long history of exchanges, Wang said, adding that in the 19th century, a large number of Chinese laborers went to Panama to help build railways and dig the canal, making contributions to Panama's economic and social development.



Over the nearly nine years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have generally progressed smoothly, bringing tangible benefits to the Panamanian people, he said.



The facts have fully proved that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Panama aligns with the long-term interests of both countries and represents the will of the peoples and the trend of the times, said Wang.



Adherence to the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-Panama diplomatic relations, and China appreciates the Panamanian leadership's repeated reaffirmation of its commitment to the one-China principle and its refusal to give Taiwan any space for activities, said Wang.



Chinese enterprises have been operating in Panama for many years, making important contributions to Panama's economic growth and improvement of livelihoods, Wang said, noting China hopes that Panama will effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.



China is willing to work with Panama to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, by upholding the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, deepening practical cooperation, and resisting external interference, he said.



For his part, Martinez-Acha said that China is an important force in upholding multilateralism and that Panama is also committed to effective multilateralism.



Panama attaches great importance to its relations with China, fully understands the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan question, and will unwaveringly adhere to the one-China policy, and will not allow Taiwan to set up any institutions in Panama, Martinez-Acha said.



The people of Panama remember well the contributions made by Chinese people to Panama's railway and canal projects in the early days, he said, noting that Panama is willing to work with China to look to the future, resolve differences through constructive dialogue on the basis of mutual respect, build strong trust, and open a new chapter in Panama-China relations.

