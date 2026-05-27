China’s market regulator reveals tech breakthroughs in enhancing country’s independent measurement capabilities

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China's State Administration for Market Regulation has organized domestic research teams to achieve breakthroughs in two key measurement technologies, including cold-atom interferometry gravity measurement and a domestically developed primary standard reference instrument for ozone gas measurement, marking progress in enhancing the country's independent measurement capabilities and improving its international competitiveness in related high-tech fields, China's state media China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.In the field of gravity measurement technology, the research team adopted new techniques to improve the quality and stability of the laser system used in cold-atom interferometry, significantly enhancing the long-term stability and reliability of cold-atom interferometry gravimeters, according to CCTV News.The findings, published in the international optics journal Optics Letters, are expected to support the faster development of China's cold-atom interferometry gravimeters and strengthen the country's competitiveness in gravity measurement. The technology could also play an important role in complex environments such as geological exploration, resource development and earth science research.The cold-atom interferometry gravimeters are a new type of high-precision instrument for absolute gravity measurement developed in recent years. Unlike traditional methods, they use microscopic atoms as the test mass and measure gravitational acceleration through the interference of cold-atom matter waves, according to a research paper by Lin Qiang, a professor from the School of Physics at Zhejiang University.Gravitational acceleration is a physical quantity that varies with time and location, and its precise measurement has important applications in resource exploration, geodesy and metrology, according to another paper published in the December 2024 issue of Physics, a Chinese academic journal.Regarding the breakthrough in ozone gas measurement technology, the research focused on key technologies for generating standard ozone gas accurately and stably. The advance means that ozone gas measurement values no longer need to rely solely on traceability to the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), according to CCTV.The team also developed a primary standard reference instrument for ozone gas measurement and related modules that can be used in the whole process of ozone gas testing and monitoring, while leading the drafting and revision of a national standard for ozone calibrators, providing technical support for improving ozone monitoring and testing equipment. The results are expected to help ensure that ozone monitoring data across the country are consistent, accurate and reliable, CCTV reported.Global Times