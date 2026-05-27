CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command expels intruding Dutch vessel in South China Sea, warns Dutch side to stop infringement, provocation: spokesperson
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 09:03 PM
Latest news

Latest news

A Dutch frigate, De Ruyter, on Wednesday illegally intruded into China's Xisha Islands waters, and repeatedly launched its shipborne helicopter to violate China's territorial airspace, said Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, according to the WeChat account of the Command on Wednesday. The Southern Theater Command deployed maritime and air forces and took necessary measures including verbal warnings and warning electronic jamming in accordance with laws and regulations to expel the vessel.

The Command said that the Dutch side's actions seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, maritime and air security, contravened international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, which may easily lead to miscalculations. "We express firm opposition to such acts and warn the Dutch side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation. The Theater Command will maintain a high state of alert at all times and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability," the spokesperson said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
PLA holds exercises in waters east of Luzon Island, ‘a necessary action in response to the current regional situation’

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Friday announced it has recently organized Task Force ...

The MND will hold the 3rd International Security Cooperation Seminar for Foreign Military Attachés

The Ministry of National Defense will hold the 3rd International Security Cooperation Seminar for Foreign Military Attachés to ...

China, Iran, Russia complete joint maritime drill, ‘boosting capabilities in non-traditional security field’

China, Iran and Russia on Tuesday wrapped up a maritime drill after practicing night live-fire shooting and rescue ...