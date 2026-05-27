Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command expels intruding Dutch vessel in South China Sea, warns Dutch side to stop infringement, provocation: spokesperson

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A Dutch frigate, De Ruyter, on Wednesday illegally intruded into China's Xisha Islands waters, and repeatedly launched its shipborne helicopter to violate China's territorial airspace, said Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, according to the WeChat account of the Command on Wednesday. The Southern Theater Command deployed maritime and air forces and took necessary measures including verbal warnings and warning electronic jamming in accordance with laws and regulations to expel the vessel.The Command said that the Dutch side's actions seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, maritime and air security, contravened international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, which may easily lead to miscalculations. "We express firm opposition to such acts and warn the Dutch side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation. The Theater Command will maintain a high state of alert at all times and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability," the spokesperson said.Global Times