Chinese, Serbian FMs vow to boost bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric, in New York on Wednesday.



Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is in China for a visit that marks a milestone in bilateral relations.



Serbia has become the first country to issue a joint statement with China on promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, demonstrating the uniqueness and high level of China-Serbia relationship, he said.



Wang said China firmly supports Serbia's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and appreciates Serbia's adherence to the one-China principle.



He said the two sides should prioritize the implementation of the important consensus of the two heads of state, enhance exchanges at different levels, advance the Hungary-Serbia railway project, expand cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and new energy, strengthen coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other platforms, and carry forward the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.



Djuric said President Vucic's trip to China is a historic state visit. The two sides signed a string of cooperation documents and mapped out the future development of bilateral relations. Serbia appreciates China's consistent support for Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will firmly adhere to the one-China principle. No matter how the external situation may evolve, Serbia will remain China's most reliable ironclad friend in Europe.



Serbia is ready to work with China to implement the outcomes of President Vucic's state visit, enhance strategic mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and elevate the Serbia-China community with a shared future to a new level, he said.

