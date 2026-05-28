China's State Council sets up team to investigate Shanxi coal mine explosion

China's State Council has established an investigation team to probe a deadly coal mine blast in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said on Wednesday.



The gas explosion hit the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi at 7:29 p.m. on May 22, resulting in heavy casualties.



The investigation team, which is led by the Ministry of Emergency Management, includes participants from the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the National Energy Administration, the National Mine Safety Administration, and the People's Government of Shanxi Province.



The meeting emphasized that the investigation team must conduct a rigorous and thorough investigation to identify the causes of the accident, as well as the responsibilities of local authorities, industry regulators, and the enterprise.



It called for strict punishment in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.



Meanwhile, the meeting required drawing profound lessons, implementing comprehensive measures to inspect and overhaul safety risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely preventing and mitigating major and serious accidents.

