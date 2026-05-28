Beijing Municipal Administrative Center Blooms With Vitality After A Decade of High-quality Development

The Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, historically connected Beijing and Hangzhou as a key transport corridor. Its Beijing section has undergone dramatic renewal, with modern high-rises standing alongside well-preserved ancient bridges and towers.

Over the past decade, Beijing's Municipal Administrative Center in Tongzhou District has undergone an extraordinary transformation, and has evolved into a modern, eco-friendly and culturally dynamic new city along the Grand Canal.

The 2026 "Green Trip Beyond What You See" Global Image Creation Project was launched on May 25, inviting photographers and vloggers worldwide to document the area's ecological beauty and urban renewal.

Following a plan-first approach, Tongzhou has reshaped its urban landscape. The East 6th Ring Road elevated park now connects previously divided neighborhoods, serving as a venue for leisure, markets and cultural events.The East 6th Ring Road Elevated Park bridges fragmented urban spaces, offering a public venue for leisure, markets and cultural events. Serving as a landmark spot for Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated transportation, Beijing Municipal Administrative Center's comprehensive transport hub boosts regional connectivity, while the administrative service center of Beijing Municipal Administrative Center significantly boosts government service efficiency, delivering smarter, higher-quality and more efficient public services for residents.

Culture defines the district's unique appeal. Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library, and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing opened to the public in late 2023. Three characteristic towns focused on art, performance, and creative industries are flourishing, with disused factories repurposed into modern creative venues. Night markets along the Moon River and cultural cruises on the Grand Canal infuse ancient canal heritage with modern vitality.Booming cultural tourism and consumption fuel steady local economic growth. Universal Beijing Resort attracts tens of millions of visitors each year. Adjacent to the resort, the newly opened Well Town — Beijing's largest outlet commercial complex — forms a complete all-day consumption pattern, featuring theme park visits in the daytime and shopping and dining experiences at night.

Driven by targeted development strategies, the district has witnessed robust economic expansion. Tongzhou's GDP soared from 65.03 billion yuan ($9.05 billion) to 163.88 billion yuan ($22.77 billion) over ten years, with an average annual growth rate above 6 percent. Its economic growth hit 10.8 percent in 2025, ranking first across Beijing. Covering less than 1 percent of Tongzhou's land area, the Canal Business District hosts over 20,000 registered enterprises and contributes more than 22 percent of local tax revenue. Advanced manufacturing sectors including intelligent connected vehicles, biomedicine and integrated circuits also see strong momentum.

Integrating time-honored heritage with modern dynamism and local features with international styles, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center boasts robust vitality and broad development prospects.