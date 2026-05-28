CHINA / SOCIETY
China's Ministry of Public Security dispatches working team after highway crash in Central China's Henan kills 13, injures 3
By Global Times Published: May 28, 2026 10:05 AM
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A traffic accident occurred on the G40 Shanghai-Xi'an Expressway at the K991+800 section in Tongbai county, Nanyang, Central China's Henan Province, at around 2:40 am on Thursday, leaving 13 people dead and three injured, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday morning. 

The accident took place as a passenger van rear-ended a semi-trailer truck traveling ahead of it. 

The passenger vehicle was approved to carry nine people but was carrying 16 at the time of the crash, according to the statement. 

Following the accident, the Ministry of Public Security immediately dispatched a working team to Nanyang to guide the investigation and the handling of the incident. 


Global Times 


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