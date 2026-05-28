China’s national security authorities warn improper use of weather devices risks sensitive data leaks

Photo: Screenshot from the Ministry of State Security

China’s national security authorities warned on Thursday that some small meteorological detection devices, if improperly used, could transmit real-time weather data and precise geographic information to overseas platforms, potentially becoming “digital dark sentinels” for foreign intelligence agencies to steal sensitive data.In an article published on Thursday on its public WeChat account, the Ministry of State Security disclosed two cases in which individuals had set up or operated meteorological data-collection devices that uploaded information to overseas websites.In one case, a man surnamed Wang set up a weather observation station on the rooftop of his residential building near a militarily sensitive area, apparently out of personal interest. The station continuously collected meteorological data and uploaded it to an overseas website. Wang had established a foreign-related meteorological detection station in a sensitive area and provided meteorological data overseas without approval, violating relevant regulations. National security authorities, together with other departments, imposed penalties on him in accordance with the law.In another case, a man surnamed Liu purchased a meteorological data collection device and operated it through a mobile app developed by an overseas meteorological organization. When the app was launched, the weather data collected by the device was automatically synchronized with the backend database of an overseas website. National security authorities, together with relevant departments, promptly took action and effectively eliminated the potential risks.The ministry reminded that the measures for the administration of foreign-related meteorological observation and data, jointly issued by the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of State Security and the National Administration of State Secrets Protection, stipulate that no organization or individual can provide meteorological observation sites or data to foreign organizations or individuals without approval.The establishment of foreign-related meteorological observation stations or sites is subject to administrative licensing. Without approval, no such stations or sites can be set up. They are also prohibited in areas involving national defense or military facilities, militarily sensitive areas, areas not yet open to foreigners, key project construction zones and other areas related to national security, said the article.Meteorological data security is no small matter. The public is advised to follow relevant laws and regulations, avoid buying meteorological equipment from unknown sources, and not upload weather data from classified or sensitive areas to the internet. Suspicious illegal foreign-related meteorological observation activities can be reported to local national security authorities, according to the ministry.Global Times