District authorities in Zhejiang probe suspected illegal IVF operation in a residential building

Photo: statement released by joint investigation team of Liping district

Authorities in Linping district, Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, have launched investigations into suspected illegal medical practices after receiving a reported case that in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures were being carried out in a residential apartment, according to a statement from a WeChat public account run by the Linping district media center.On the evening of May 26, relevant departments in Linping district received a public report alleging that illegal IVF procedures were being conducted in a residential apartment in a local community. A dispute and physical conflict also occurred between the parties over compensation. The district health bureau and public security bureau immediately went to the scene to investigate and handle the matter, according to the release.Law enforcement officers found medical equipment, drugs and other items related to assisted human reproductive technology at the site. The premises were sealed off immediately, and the relevant medical equipment and materials were seized. Health authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected illegal medical practice. Public security authorities have also launched a probe into the dispute at the scene and sent the injured individuals to hospital for treatment.According to the statement, the district will deal seriously with the relevant illegal acts and responsible individuals in accordance with laws and regulations based on the follow-up investigation.Global Times