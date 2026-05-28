Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from Chinese and U.S. students participating in "A Shared Voyage: China-U.S. Youth Friendship Program," encouraging them to make new contributions to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.



"I am delighted to know that the students from both countries had embarked on an unforgettable friendship voyage aboard the China-U.S. Youth Friendship vessel," Xi said, adding that the story of China-U.S. friendship is written by the people, and the future of China-U.S. relations is shaped by the youth.



Since the launch of the initiative of inviting 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs in a five-year span in November 2023, over 50,000 young Americans have visited China, achieving the target two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule, Xi said, adding that through these interactions, young people from both countries have reached out to each other, deepened mutual understanding, forged profound friendships, and opened a new chapter in friendly exchanges between the two peoples.



Noting that young people, full of vitality and dreams, represent the future and hope of China-U.S. relations and of the world, Xi called on more Chinese and U.S. youth to take up the baton of friendship, learn from each other, progress together, and become "envoys of friendship" bridging the Pacific.



Recently, Chinese and U.S. students who took part in "A Shared Voyage: China-U.S. Youth Friendship Program" wrote to President Xi, thanking him for the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative, which has provided valuable opportunities for young people of both countries to engage in learning and exchange.

