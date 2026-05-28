SOURCE / ECONOMY
China, US should jointly maintain momentum of stable development in bilateral economic and trade relations: FM on implementation of rare earth export controls
By Global Times Published: May 28, 2026 04:28 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that "to my knowledge, the Chinese Embassy in the US had reposted the preliminary outcomes of the China-US economic and trade consultations," in response to a question related to rare earth export controls.

Mao's remarks came in response to a question from a reporter, who said at a press conference that the Chinese Embassy in the US had recently posted an image on an overseas social media account, saying that China will implement rare earth export controls in accordance with laws and regulations. The reporter said that under a previous bilateral agreement between China and the US, the two sides had agreed to suspend the restrictive measures until November 10, 2026, and asked why China had decided to launch the export controls ahead of schedule.

"China and the US should jointly implement the important understandings reached by the two heads of state and maintain the momentum of stable development in China-US economic and trade relations," Mao added.

Global Times
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