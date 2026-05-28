‘We urge the Dutch side to stop its infringements’: Chinese MND on dispelling Dutch helicopter in South China Sea

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

In response to reports claiming that a Dutch shipborne helicopter was recently “intercepted” by the China’s military in the South China Sea, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), said on Thursday that the shipborne helicopter from the Dutch Navy frigate De Ruyter illegally intruded into the airspace over China’s Xisha Islands, seriously violating China's sovereignty and undermining China's security interests, and the Chinese military organized maritime and aerial forces to take effective measures to dispel the helicopter out of the area and has lodged solemn representations with the Dutch side.“The Xisha Islands are China's inherent territory. The Chinese military remains on high alert and resolutely defends national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. We urge the Dutch side to stop its infringements, risky and provocative acts, and strictly restrain frontline sea and air forces to avoid any unexpected incidents at sea or in the air,” Jiang said.Global Times