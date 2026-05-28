Export control measures against Japan are ‘entirely justified, reasonable, and legal:’ MOFCOM

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

China has recently added 20 Japanese entities to the export control list and another 20 Japanese entities to the watch list. The purpose is to curb Japan's attempts at remilitarization and nuclear armament, which is entirely justified, reasonable, and legal, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday, according to China Media Group.The spokesperson noted that the Chinese government implements export controls on key minerals such as rare earths in accordance with laws and regulations, and reviews license applications for compliant civilian use.China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties. The root cause lies in the erroneous remarks and actions of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the responsibility rests entirely with the Japanese side, He said.We urge the Japanese side to squarely face the root causes of the problems, earnestly reflect on and correct its mistakes, and create the necessary conditions for normal exchanges between China and Japan, He said.Global Times