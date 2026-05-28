CHINA / MILITARY
Motionless PLA soldier before Air Force One embodies countless Chinese military members: MND spokesperson
By Global Times Published: May 28, 2026 05:53 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense


Regarding the recent widespread circulation on Chinese and international social media of a video showing a Chinese soldier remaining completely motionless as US President Donald Trump’s aircraft, Air Force One, roared past upon arriving in Beijing, earning praise from many netizens, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday that the unmoving soldier represents the countless members of the Chinese military and is a vivid embodiment of the confidence, composure, and resolve of a major power’s armed forces. 

When in motion, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers strike like thunder; when still, they stand firm as a mountain. At all times, the Chinese PLA remains a heroic force fully trusted by the Party and the people, Jiang said.

Global Times
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