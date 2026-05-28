Doubao refutes claims of parents listening AI model’s advice to ‘feed infant only 60 ml of milk per meal’

Chinese technology company ByteDance's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Doubao Photo: VCG

Doubao, a large AI model under ByteDance, on Thursday issued a statement on its Sina Weibo Account, refuting what it described as false reports claiming that parents had followed the AI assistant's advice to feed an infant only 60 milliliters of milk per meal.The statement noted that Doubao underwent multiple rounds of testing and, under normal circumstances, would not suggest "feeding a one-month-old infant only 60 ml per meal." The AI provides guidance on total daily milk intake, advises parents to monitor the baby's reactions, and recommends increasing feeding or consulting a doctor if the infant cries or shows signs of distress. The statement also said that other major AI models provide similar guidance.According to earlier media reports, a couple in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, who lacked parenting experience, reportedly followed advice generated by Doubao and fed their one-month-old baby only 60 milliliters of milk per feeding, causing the infant to cry frequently, according to Capital News, a news account under Beijing Daily.In late May, the couple took their baby to the Nanning Maternal and Child Health Hospital for a follow-up on jaundice. When the doctor learned the infant's daily milk intake, they were shocked and immediately corrected the parents' feeding practices, according to Capital News.Doubao stated in its statement on Thursday that, following the media reports, it immediately contacted the relevant hospital and the doctor who had given the interview. According to the doctor, a parent brought in an infant with jaundice and mentioned that "Doubao recommended feeding 60 ml per meal." However, the parent did not provide the content of their conversation with Doubao or indicate whether the AI had suggested the total daily intake.The doctor also said they were unaware of the full context or specific questions asked. Since the exact questions, context, and complete responses could not be reconstructed, misunderstandings may have occurred, per the statement.Doubao said it hopes the parties involved will contact the company directly to help verify the situation and improve related guidance.During the news circulation, some social media accounts exaggerated the story as "parents feeding their baby only 60 ml per day based on Doubao's advice," drawing widespread attention and criticism, and it even trended on Weibo at some point.After Doubao released the statement, Chinese netizens began a new round of discussion online. Some users said AI chatbots like Doubao tend to "speak irresponsibly" and should not be trusted blindly, while others argued that Doubao was unlikely to make such a basic mistake. Some also said that spreading rumors involving AI has become a new way to attract online traffic.Some netizens also said the incident serves as a reminder that AI should only be used as a reference and cannot replace professional medical advice. Infant feeding should be based on a baby's actual condition, and parents should consult doctors first when health issues arise rather than mechanically following online suggestions.Global Times