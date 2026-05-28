Video shows fighter jets armed with PL-10 air-to-air missiles dispatched by Southern Theater Command taking part in expulsion operation against Dutch warship's intrusion

Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said Wednesday that a Dutch Navy frigate, De Ruyter, illegally trespassed into China's Xisha Qundao in the South China Sea and conducted multiple shipborne helicopter operations violating China's territorial airspace.The Southern Theater Command deployed maritime and air forces and took necessary measures including verbal warnings and warning electronic jamming in accordance with laws and regulations to expel the vessel, Zhai said.Video obtained by the Global Times showed that the Southern Theater Command deployed multiple Type 056A and Type 054A frigates. China Navy ships Hull 631 and Hull 626 conducted close interception and expulsion against the Dutch Navy frigate De Ruyter. Hull 553 of the Chinese Navy issued verbal warnings in English to the Dutch NH-90 helicopter.In addition, fighter jets armed with PL-10 air-to-air missiles were also dispatched by the Southern Theater Command to take part in the expulsion operation.A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), also said on Thursday that a shipborne helicopter from the Dutch Navy frigate De Ruyter illegally intruded into the airspace over China's Xisha Qundao, seriously violating China's sovereignty and undermining China's security interests, and the Chinese military organized maritime and aerial forces to take effective measures to dispel the helicopter out of the area and has lodged solemn representations with the Dutch side."The Xisha Qundao is China's inherent territory. The Chinese military remains on high alert and resolutely defends national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. We urge the Dutch side to stop its infringements, risky and provocative acts, and strictly restrain frontline sea and air forces to avoid any unexpected incidents at sea or in the air," said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.