Group of Friends of Global Governance forges consensus on 5 points: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that the Group of Friends of Global Governance (GFGG) has reached consensus on five key points regarding global governance.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended a meeting of the GFGG at the UN headquarters in New York.



Since the group's establishment, all members have engaged in extensive discussions on reforming and improving global governance, Wang said, adding that the group has reached consensus on five major points.



First, all members support the democratization of international relations, Wang said, noting that all countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, have the right to choose their own social systems and development paths, and to participate, decide and benefit equally in global governance.



Second, all members call for upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, ensuring the equal application of international law and international rules, and opposing double standards and coercion, he said.



Third, all members support safeguarding the central role of the UN, practicing multilateralism, strengthening multilateral mechanisms, and opposing unilateralism and power politics, Wang said.



On the fourth point, Wang said all members support reforming and improving global governance and narrowing the North-South divide to ensure that all countries share the benefits of development and that no country is left behind.



Fifth, all members also call for addressing the most pressing challenges facing the international community through concrete actions and practical results to ensure global governance meets the needs of the times and the people, he added.



