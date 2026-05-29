Chinese FM attends meeting of Group of Friends of Global Governance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday attended a meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance at United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.



In his keynote speech, Wang called for efforts to advance UN reform to make the world body more efficient and the Security Council more authoritative and capable.



Reforming and improving global governance is a historic mission for this generation. Such a task demands strong conviction and unremitting efforts, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.



The purpose of UN reform is to enhance the world body, not weaken it. UN reform should be led by member states and carried out in a fair, inclusive and transparent manner, Wang noted.



He stressed the importance of enhancing the voice of developing countries and small and medium-sized countries, particularly by addressing the historical injustice faced by Africa.



Wang also called for efforts to adapt UN peacekeeping operations to the demands of the times, build international consensus on accelerating development, steer global human rights governance in the right direction and deepen reform of the economic and financial system.



He also urged the establishment of rules for artificial intelligence governance, stronger governance in emerging domains such as cyberspace and outer space, and greater exchanges among civilizations.



Wang said the Group of Friends of Global Governance has served as a stabilizing factor and a force for justice in a turbulent world, and this mechanism should be further leveraged and strengthened. China will continue to uphold the banner of multilateralism and contribute to global governance through its own governance experience.



Foreign ministers and representatives from more than 60 countries, including Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba and Zimbabwe, attended the meeting. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed briefed the participants.

