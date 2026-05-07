Chinese Embassy in the Philippines lodges solemn representations over death of Chinese national in custody, urges full investigation

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Following reports from Chinese nationals about harsh detention conditions in Philippine prisons and the tragic death of a Chinese national in custody, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said on Friday evening via its official WeChat account that it has lodged solemn representations with the Philippine side, urging a comprehensive investigation into the death of the Chinese national.The Embassy's statement came after recent revelations by unnamed Chinese nationals on social media over poor sanitation and medical services in Philippine jails, lengthy and costly repatriation procedures for detainees, and the death of a Chinese national while in custody.According to the Philippine side, a Chinese national detained in connection with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator died suddenly on Thursday at the Philippine Bureau of Immigration detention facility. The cause of the death remains to be investigated.The Embassy said that it has taken the matter very seriously and promptly conducted verification to identify the relevant prison. The statement also said that the Embassy has lodged solemn representations with the Philippine side, urging a comprehensive investigation into the death of the Chinese national and demanded that any managerial responsibility or negligence be seriously pursued.At the same time, the Embassy has contacted the deceased's family and is assisting with follow-up arrangements, read the statement.The Embassy said it has always attached great importance to protecting the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines. Whenever a Chinese national is detained in the Philippines, the Embassy always requests that the Philippine side promptly notify the details of the case, arrange consular access as soon as possible, improve detention conditions, and do its utmost to help detained Chinese nationals resolve practical difficulties.The Embassy also said it would urge the Philippine side to handle cases fairly and in accordance with the law, and continue to press the Philippine side on matters such as expediting the repatriation process for detained Chinese nationals and lowering related costs, sparing no effort to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines.Global Times