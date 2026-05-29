Asked by Global Times when Japan would retract Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on Taiwan island, Japan’s Defense Minister dodges the question with silence







On May 29, following the keynote address and opening dinner of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was surrounded by reporters. A Global Times reporter on the scene asked Koizumi when the Japanese government will retract erroneous remarks on Taiwan island made by Sanae Takaichi. Faced with the question, Koizumi maintained a serious expression and dodged the question with silence, leaving the dinner venue surrounded by his entourage.



In November 2025, Takaichi openly declared in a Diet meeting that a potential contingency in Taiwan region could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, implying the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Straits. To this day, the Japanese side has not only failed to retract the erroneous remarks but has also taken a series of moves that have further heightened regional tensions. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued repeated warnings: Japan’s neo-militarism spreads rapidly and dangerously, which has already posed a real threat to world peace and stability.



At the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on May 29, a reporter raised a question regarding reports that, “according to data recently released by the Japanese government, orders from the Ministry of Defense have tripled over the past five years, making up half of the government’s public procurement orders in fiscal year 2025, as a result of Japan’s policy to bolster defense capabilities.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the reactivation and rapid rise of Japan’s military industrial complex represents another major development in Japan’s accelerating remilitarization. Does Japan intend to return to the path of militarist expansion? All peace-loving people in the world, including the Japanese people, must stay on high alert, Mao said.



