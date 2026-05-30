Canada, China vow to strengthen bilateral ties, uphold multilateralism

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday vowed to deepen bilateral ties and uphold multilateralism.



Carney voiced Canada's willingness to work with China to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation in fields such as energy, finance, agriculture and fisheries, and keep consolidating the foundation of bilateral relations.



Canada supports China in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, he said, adding that Ottawa is ready to work with Beijing to jointly champion and practice multilateralism, so as to make positive contributions to global economic development and world peace and stability.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said facts have proven that a better China-Canada relationship serves the interests of both countries, meets the expectations of all parties, and represents the right choice for Canada, emphasizing that there are no clashes of fundamental interests between the two nations and there is enormous room for cooperation.



Wang said that both sides should uphold multilateralism, the international rule of law, and strategic autonomy, while actively supporting free trade and an open world economy.



