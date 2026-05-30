China looks forward to promoting new strategic partnership with Canada: FM

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China looks forward to working with Canada to jointly advance the China-Canada new strategic partnership.



Wang made the remarks during talks with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Chretien initiated the "golden decade" of China-Canada relations during his tenure as prime minister.



The improvement in China-Canada relations meets the aspirations of both peoples, Wang said, adding that China looks forward to working with Canada to jointly advance the China-Canada new strategic partnership.



Highlighting China's rapid development, Chretien said that the economies of Canada and China are highly complementary.



He expressed his willingness to make contributions to friendly exchanges between the two nations.



