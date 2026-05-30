China urges EU to uphold free trade and fair competition, oppose protectionism and unilateralism, in response to EU’s discussion on ties with China

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China and the EU are equal and mutually beneficial trading partners, and it is hoped that the EU will abide by WTO rules, uphold free trade and fair competition, and firmly oppose protectionism and unilateralism, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday, in response to questions regarding a meeting held on Friday by the European Commission to discuss its relationship with China.The communication channels between China and the EU remain smooth, and both sides are exploring the establishment of a trade and investment consultation mechanism and will hold relevant dialogues, said the spokesperson.The spokesperson further expressed hope that the EU will work in the same direction as China to jointly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two sides, properly resolve differences and frictions through dialogue and consultation, and promote the stable and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations.Should the EU side unilaterally introduce new trade instruments and adopt discriminatory restrictions, China will take resolute countermeasures and effective actions to safeguard its own interests, the MOFCOM spokesperson noted.Global Times