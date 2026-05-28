SOURCE / ECONOMY
China in talks with EU over Brussels’ planned steel tariffs, hopes for win-win outcome: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: May 28, 2026 03:43 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT





China is currently engaged in negotiations with the EU within the WTO framework regarding the EU's planned implementation of new steel tariff policies starting July 1, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.  

The nature of the EU's move is protectionism, which not only will not sustain the competitiveness of the EU's steel industry but will also severely disrupt China-EU steel trade and impact the stability of global industrial and supply chains, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press conference on Thursday.  

China hopes to achieve a win-win outcome through these talks to promote the steady and healthy development of the China-EU economic and trade relations, He said. 

"However, if the EU discriminates against Chinese enterprises and products, China will take corresponding measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," He stressed.  

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