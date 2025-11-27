No agreement shall impede global trade or undermine China’s interests, MOFCOM on Malaysia-US trade pact

Ministry of Commerce

When asked about recent talks between officials from Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on matters related to the Malaysia-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, a MOFCOM spokesperson said on Thursday that China welcomes Malaysia's efforts to resolve differences with other countries through trade agreements. However, any such agreement should not undermine global trade or regional cooperation, nor should it harm China's interests, the spokesperson said.On Tuesday, MOFCOM's relevant departments held bilateral consultations in Beijing with Malaysian officials on issues concerning the Malaysia-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, said the spokesperson.China has expressed serious concerns over certain provisions of the agreement and hopes Malaysia will act in line with its long-term national interests by fully considering and properly handling these matters, the spokesperson said.Malaysia provided detailed explanations and clarifications regarding China's concerns and said it values the long-standing partnership with China and stands ready to further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation, according to the ministry.Global Times