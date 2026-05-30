Head of China's delegation to SLD receives most questions at interactive session

Participants attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29, 2026. Photo: Su Yaxuan/GT

The 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue is underway in Singapore. The head of China's delegation to the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), professor Meng Xiangqing from the National Defense University, received the highest number of questions during the interactive segment of a parallel session on Saturday afternoon. When given a three-minute time limit by the moderator, he responded humorously, saying, "No need for three minutes."China-US relations remained a key focus of attention. Meng reiterated that the stable development of China-US relations serves the common interests of both sides and meets the common expectations of the international community."We are willing to work with the US side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen communication and dialogue, properly handle contradictions and differences, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, and promote China-US relations along the correct path of stable, sound, and sustainable development," he said.Meng also said that the Asia-Pacific region is a high ground for peace and development, not an arena for geopolitical rivalry. He emphasized that China has consistently held that cooperation between relevant countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, nor should it undermine regional peace and stability.