Chinese medical team donates antiviral medications to Sierra Leone

The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Friday donated a consignment of antiviral medications to Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health and Sanitation in Freetown, the country's capital, to reinforce its capacity to combat Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.



The donation primarily consisted of 18,000 vials of Ribavirin Injection, a key therapeutic drug used to treat viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Lassa fever.



According to the Chinese medical team, the supplies were delivered following a rapid emergency assessment that identified shortages in local medicine stockpiles.



Speaking at the ceremony, Sartie Kenneh, chief medical officer for Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health and Sanitation, said maintaining resilient medical reserves is essential in addressing infectious febrile diseases.



He thanked the Chinese government and the medical team for their continued support, describing the donation as timely and targeted.



Kenneh noted that Sierra Leone's public health system has become more resilient through previous health emergencies, but emphasized that China's sustained assistance remains an important pillar in strengthening the country's disease prevention and response capacity.



Li Zheng, chief of the Chinese medical team, said the health cooperation mechanism between China and Sierra Leone has proven effective during major public health challenges, including the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.



Li added that the team will continue to monitor local disease trends to ensure that future assistance meets the country's urgent clinical needs.

