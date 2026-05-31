China launches new test satellite for internet technology

China successfully sent a new test satellite for internet technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Sichuan Province on Sunday.



The satellite was launched at 2:07 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket and has entered the preset orbits successfully.



The satellite is primarily used for technical tests and verifications for direct broadband connectivity of mobile phone with satellite, and integrated space-ground network technologies.



The launch marked the 646th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

