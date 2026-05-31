China Coast Guard patrols Huangyan Dao

China Coast Guard (CCG) said it conducted law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on Sunday.



The service noted it has enhanced law-enforcement patrols since May, and regulated ships engaged in illegal rights-violation activities in accordance with laws and regulations.



Such patrols are meant to further strengthen orderly management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG stressed.

