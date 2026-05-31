CHINA / SOCIETY
Ruili of Yunnan issues notice on Myanmar’s Shan State explosion, warns against spreading rumors
By Global Times Published: May 31, 2026 08:07 PM
A major explosion strikes Namkham Township in northern Shan State, Myanmar, on May 31, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

A major explosion strikes Namkham Township in northern Shan State, Myanmar, on May 31, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV


Local authorities in Ruili city of Southwest China’s Yunnan Province issued a notice on Sunday to dispel public concerns about the impact on the city of an explosion that occurred in a Myanmar border town.

A major explosion struck Namkham Township in northern Shan State, Myanmar, on Sunday, sending thick smoke into the air and damaging multiple buildings, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, citing local sources. Local fire and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, while the cause of the blast and casualty figures remain under investigation, CCTV reported. 

According to a statement released by local authorities in Ruili, although some local residents witnessed thick smoke from the explosion, production activities and daily lives of people in the city have not been affected. 

Local authorities have urged residents to remain calm, avoid panic and gatherings, and refrain from sharing unverified videos or information. They’ve further advised the public to rely on official announcements for accurate information. 

Those found fabricating or disseminating rumors will be held legally accountable, the statement said. 

Global Times
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