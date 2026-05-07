China strongly condemns and firmly opposes Czech Senate President's visit to Taiwan region, spokesperson for Chinese Embassy in Czech Republic says

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In response to a media inquiry regarding Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil's departure for a visit to China's Taiwan region on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic said that China firmly opposes countries having diplomatic relations with China to conduct any form of official exchanges with the Taiwan region.Disregarding the Czech government's position and mainstream public opinion, Vystrcil has insisted on once again visiting Taiwan for personal political gain. His actions seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, gravely infringe upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violate the basic norms governing international relations, and run counter to the Czech side's political commitment to the one-China policy. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes such actions.During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on May 26, 2026 local time, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said that the new Czech government firmly adheres to the one-China policy and that this position will never change.The embassy spokesperson noted that there is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The Chinese government and the people maintain unwavering determination in safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity.China urges the Czech side to abide by the one-China principle, immediately take effective measures to eliminate the negative impact of this erroneous act, and uphold the overall development of China-Czech relations through concrete actions, the spokesperson said.Global Times