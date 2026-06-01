China Coast Guard conducts routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters east of China's Taiwan island

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The China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Daishan conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters east of China's Taiwan island, Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG, said on Monday.This is a necessary operation in response to the announcement by Japan and the Philippines on their own, to begin negotiations on maritime delimitation in the waters east of China's Taiwan island, which seriously infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang said."We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal acts that undermine China's sovereign rights and interests," the spokesperson said. The CCG will continue to strengthen control and management over relevant waters and take real actions to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang added.