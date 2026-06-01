'We must firmly say No': Chinese envoy vows to protect nationals in Philippines amid recent detentions

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the 93rd council of the Philippine Hong Chong Grand Mason Association on May 30, 2026 in the Philippines. Photo: Screenshot from website

"Some forces want to damage China-Philippines relations and target Chinese citizens. They want to bully us Chinese people. We must firmly and loudly say 'No' to them. We must let these people know that Chinese people are not easy targets and those who bully Chinese people will face serious consequences," Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan said on Sunday at the inauguration ceremony of the 93rd council of the Philippine Hong Chong Grand Mason Association.Jing said that the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, as the representative of the Chinese government, regards that the protection of overseas Chinese nationals as one of its most important responsibilities. Through the embassy's communication and representations with the Philippine side, Chinese nationals who had previously been detained were released one after another, per report.According to the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, 64 Chinese nationals were freed on the evening of May 28. The individuals had been working at a steel plant in Misamis Oriental and were detained by Philippine law enforcement authorities on May 15.On May 27, Chinese Embassy in the Philippines spokesperson Ji Lingpeng expressed China's position regarding the recent detentions of Chinese citizens by Philippine law enforcement agencies, saying China attaches great importance to the personal safety and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines and is seriously concerned about the frequent detentions.Ji noted that in every case involving detained Chinese citizens, Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in the Philippines had lodged solemn representations with the Philippine side. China requested that the Philippines comply with the Consular Agreement between the China and the Philippines by notifying Chinese diplomatic and consular missions within four days of any detention, arrest or other deprivation of liberty involving Chinese citizens and explaining the reasons.China also urged the Philippine side to handle the cases fairly and in accordance with the law, effectively safeguard the personal safety, lawful rights and humanitarian treatment of those involved, and release them as soon as possible if investigations found they had not violated Philippine laws, Ji said.In the latest case, Chinese diplomatic missions in the Philippines repeatedly lodged representations with senior Philippine officials and relevant authorities. The Philippine Department of Justice recently ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations that the Chinese nationals had violated laws related to nuclear safety, immigration and labor regulations, leading to their release.Jing said the embassy would continue to devote its efforts to safeguarding the lawful rights and interests and personal safety of overseas Chinese communities and Chinese nationals."The motherland is their strong backing, and the embassy is their home. The embassy is also their family whom they can rely on," Jing said, calling on Chinese communities and associations in the Philippines to unite, strengthen self-protection efforts, fulfill their responsibilities and jointly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens and ethnic Chinese residents in the country.Global Times