China's Long March-12B rocket completes successful maiden flight

China on Monday successfully launched the Long March-12B Y1 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China.



The rocket blasted off at 4:40 p.m. (Beijing Time), sending a group of networking satellites for the Qianfan Constellation into their preset orbits. The mission was declared a complete success.



The mission was the maiden flight of Long March-12B rocket, and marked the 647th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

