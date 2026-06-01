World’s first hotel ‘manned’ entirely by robots to open in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province

Photo: Courtesty of Pudu Robotics

The west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega infrastructure project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is set to welcome a hotel "manned" entirely by robots, marking what is being described as "the world's first robot-served hotel," Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.The robots are developed by Shenzhen-based Pudu Robotics. From guest reception and luggage guidance to room service, food delivery, cleaning, security patrols, and interactive companionship, the hotel will feature a full-process robot service ecosystem, according to information shared by the company with the Global Times on Monday.On Sunday, the signing ceremony for the "world's first robot-served hotel" was held on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co and Pudu Robotics Co. reached a strategic partnership to jointly build a smart hotel with full-process robot services. The hotel will use robots for everything from welcoming guests and delivering meals to cleaning and security, marking the official launch of the project on the west artificial island.At the ceremony, a number of Pudu robots of different designs demonstrated coordinated operations across multiple scenarios, including welcoming guests, delivering supplies and meals, collecting used dishes, cleaning public areas and providing interactive services."This 'full-scenario' model means Pudu robots will be deeply involved in every part of hotel operations, with no service gaps and no human interruptions," said Guo Cong, co-founder and CTO of Pudu Robotics. He said the system will cover the entire guest experience, from check-in reception and in-room delivery to public-area cleaning and intelligent dining services, creating a complete robot-service loop.The hotel is planned to include 44 high-end guest rooms, as well as a restaurant, gym and other functional areas. All of the spaces are expected to support a closed-loop smart service system integrating check-in, dining, housekeeping, interaction and cleaning, Guo said.According to Xiao Han, head of the smart tourism division at Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co, the project will be rolled out in phases, including scenario construction, equipment deployment, system integration and operational optimization.Xiao added that the project will continue to upgrade robot service capabilities and expand personalized, immersive technology experiences. The smart system will also be integrated with the broader tourism ecosystem of the west artificial island, enabling a fully digitalized chain of services covering arrival, sightseeing, accommodation and consumption.The hotel is expected to welcome visitors early next year.Global Times