CHINA / SOCIETY
Chinese medical team departs on Tuesday for DR Congo to aid battle against Ebola: GT learns from NHC
By Global Times Published: Jun 01, 2026 10:21 PM
Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. Photo： VCG

Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. Photo： VCG

The first batch of Chinese medical expert group for outbreak assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo will depart from Beijing in the early hours of Tuesday to support the Ebola epidemic prevention and control work there, the Global Times learned from the National Health Commission of China on the evening of Monday.
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