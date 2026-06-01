China cracks down on distorted AI edits of classic videos, removing 8,000 non-compliant videos in May

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/ GT

China’s major online video platforms removed over 8,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-altered videos and handled more than 20 non-compliant accounts in May during a campaign to regulate and crack down on AI-altered videos that distort, parody or vulgarize classic Chinese films and television dramas and animated works, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday, citing the National Radio and television Administration (NRTA).According to the NRTA, a special campaign launched in January 2026 to regulate and crack down on AI-altered videos that distort, parody or vulgarize classic Chinese films and television dramas and animated works has yielded effective results. To further consolidate the achievements of the campaign, governance efforts targeting AI-altered videos have been carried out on an ongoing basis since February 1 through normalized, institutionalized, and long-term regulatory mechanisms, CCTV reported.The NRTA has instructed major online audiovisual platforms to further strengthen their primary responsibility, enhance routine monitoring and screening efforts, and focus on removing non-compliant AI-altered videos that alter or distort classic film and television works based on the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature, historical themes, revolutionary themes, and exemplary heroic figures.Platforms have also been directed to remove various forms of disturbing or inappropriate animated content to continuously foster a healthy online audiovisual environment, CCTV reported.According to the NRTA, the campaign specifically targets three categories of non-compliant videos including the AI-altered content that seriously distorts the original spirit and character portrayals of the source material, content that promotes graphic violence or vulgarity, and content that misappropriates or alters Chinese cultural elements in ways that lead to distorted historical understanding.For example, portraying Lin Daiyu from The Dream of the Red Chamber as a violent combat character, or placing characters from Empresses in the Palace into modern gunfight scenarios, thereby completely overturning the public’s basic understanding of such figures, according to media reports.Global Times