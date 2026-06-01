Chinese, US militaries hold candid, constructive exchanges on air and maritime safety at MMCA working group meeting: PLA Navy

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Representatives from the Chinese and US militaries held a working group meeting of the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) in Hawaii from May 28 to 29, 2026, said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday.Guided by the important consensus on building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability and on the basis of equality and respect, the two sides had candid and constructive exchanges on the current China-US air and maritime safety and security situation, evaluated the execution of the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters since the MMCA in 2025, discussed measures to improve China-US military maritime safety and security, the PLA Navy said.The two sides agreed that effective communication and exchanges between the two militaries can help frontline troops perform tasks in a more professional manner, deepen mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation. Meanwhile, China firmly opposes any action to undermine China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight, opposes any infringement, provocation and close-in reconnaissance and harassment targeting China. China will continue to firmly safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold regional peace and prosperity, the PLA Navy said.