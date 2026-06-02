Chinese Embassy in Cambodia calls for prompt investigation after body of Chinese citizen found in Phnom Penh
By Global Times Published: Jun 02, 2026 08:58 AM
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The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia on Tuesday called on the Cambodian side to promptly ascertain the truth of a homicide case involving a Chinese citizen, spare no effort in pursuing and apprehending the criminal suspects, and severely punish the perpetrator in accordance with the law.
On May 30, the body of a Chinese citizen was discovered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Following an investigation by the police, the cause of death was determined to be a homicide, the embassy said in a post on its official WeChat account.
The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia attaches great importance to the case. It immediately verified the situation with the Cambodian police and engaged with the Cambodian government, the National Police, and the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to urge the Cambodian side to ascertain the truth as soon as possible, spare no effort in pursuing and apprehending the criminal suspects, severely punish the perpetrator in accordance with the law, and effectively safeguard the lives and property of Chinese citizens, the post said.
Relevant Cambodian authorities have stated that they are paying close attention to the case and are making every effort to advance the investigation, the post added.
The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia has established contact with the victim's family and will continue to closely monitor developments in the case while urging the Cambodian side to spare no effort in its investigation, per the post.