Chinese envoy calls for immediate cease-fire, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon at UN Security Council meeting

Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations speaks at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the Lebanon-Israel situation on June 1, 2026. Photo: screenshot from UN website

Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected, and Israel should immediately withdraw all its troops from Lebanon, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the Lebanon-Israel situation on Monday afternoon local time, calling for an immediate cease-fire to end the fighting and ease tensions, according to a video released by CCTV News.Israel’s continued advancement of its war machine has caused the deaths of more than 3,400 people in Lebanon. Force is not the way to solve the problem, and expanding occupation will not bring lasting security. All parties concerned, especially Israel, must immediately cease hostilities, fully abide by the temporary cease-fire arrangements, implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and other relevant resolutions, and work to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible, said Fu.“We have noted that the parties concerned are holding negotiations toward a cease-fire, and we welcome all efforts aimed at peace. We hope that countries with important influence over the parties concerned will take active steps to help achieve a cease-fire as soon as possible,” said Fu, according to CCTV News.Fu said Israel has also claimed that it will further expand its ground operations, and that the intentions behind this move, as well as its serious consequences, have caused deep concern in the international community. The Lebanon-Israel cease-fire now exists in name only, and the international community must take urgent action before the situation slides into an even more dangerous abyss, the Chinese envoy said, per CCTV News.Fu called for an immediate cease-fire to end the fighting and ease tensions, greater support for Lebanon to help stabilize its domestic situation, and guarantees that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon can fulfill its mandate and help maintain regional stability, according to CCTV News.Global Times