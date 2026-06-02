China FM slams Philippine Defense Secretary Teodoro of having ​no gratitude for Chinese aid, exploiting livelihood issues for political stunt

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine Defense Secretary ⁠Gilberto Teodoro has repeatedly made fallacious remarks about China and his latest statements once again prove his having no gratitude for key Chinese commodities and exploiting issues of people's livelihoods to make political stunt.Mao made the remarks on Tuesday, commenting on media reports that Teodoro alleged at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China had provided fertilizer and fuel to the Philippines but did not show good faith on a long-term basis, and "no matter how they sugarcoat their assistance to ​us, it ⁠doesn't cut the mustard." He also claimed the Philippines were under severe threat territory-wise and politically by China.Mao stated that Teodoro's latest words shows that he completely disregards the welfare of the Philippine people, lacks any sense of gratitude, only cares about his personal interests, and is even exploiting livelihood issues for political stunt, which damages China-Philippines relations and mutual trust, and is completely contrary to the interests of the Philippine nation and its people.Mao further asked: The Philippine side should seriously reflect on this. If it allows such a person to do whatever he wants, how can China continue to provide material assistance to the Philippines? Who will ultimately foot the bill? Whose interests will be harmed?Mao noted that Philippine leaders have repeatedly expressed their willingness to properly resolve differences with China and promote the easing of bilateral relations. It is hoped that the Philippines will match its words with deeds, strictly discipline its officials, and not allow a few clowns to repeatedly undermine bilateral efforts to stabilize the relationship, Mao added.Global Times