So-called 'delimitation negotiations' by Japan and the Philippines entirely illegal, null and void: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

The waters slated for "delimitation" by Japan and the Philippines lie east of China's Taiwan island. Their proposed so-called "delimitation negotiations" gravely infringe on China's maritime rights and interests, run counter to international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and are entirely illegal, null and void, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.Zhu noted that compatriots across the Taiwan Straits belong to the Chinese nation. They must uphold their national stance, stand for the fundamental interests of the nation, and jointly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the overall interests of the Chinese nation.Should the DPP authorities collude with external forces to betray national interests, they will surely be spurned by compatriots on both sides of the Straits and punished by history, the spokesperson said.Global Times