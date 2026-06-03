China slams any military ties between US and Taiwan region, says mainland spokesperson on Rubio’s claim that US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

China opposes any form of military ties between the US and China's Taiwan region, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday when asked to comment a media inquiry that US President Donald Trump said that arms sales to Taiwan are a good "negotiating chip" for Washington, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently claimed that US policy toward Taiwan has not changed and that a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan remains under review."Seeking 'Taiwan independence' through military means is a dead end. It cannot alter the inevitable failure of 'Taiwan independence,' nor can it stop the historical trend toward China's reunification," Zhu said. She urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, handle the Taiwan question with prudence, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.Global Times