SOURCE / ECONOMY
Tariff wars, trade wars are not in the interest of any party, Chinese FM on US’ proposed tariffs on 60 economies including China
By Global Times Published: Jun 03, 2026 04:05 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



Responding to a question saying that the Trump administration has proposed imposing additional tariffs of 10 percent or 12.5 percent on imported goods from 60 economies, including China and previously, the US side's claims — fabricated under Section 301 — alleging forced labor in product production have long been riddled with flaws and completely lacking in factual basis, Mao Ning, spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Wednesday that China has consistently opposed all forms of unilateral tariff measures. Tariff wars and trade wars are not in the interest of any party. 

Economic and trade issues should be resolved through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, Mao noted.

Global Times

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